Coastal Andhra Pradesh and North Tamil Nadu may experience rainfall until Tuesday as a deep depression over the Bay of Bengal has intensified into a cyclonic storm. Cyclone Phethai is likely to make landfall between Ongole and Kakinada towns in Andhra Pradesh on Monday, PTI reported.

The India Meteorological Department said in a bulletin on Sunday morning that squally winds of 55 to 65 km per hour, gusting up to 75 km per hour are expected in Coastal Andhra Pradesh. “Sea conditions are very likely to become very rough to high along and off south Andhra Pradesh and North Tamil Nadu coast,” the bulletin added. “Fishermen are advised not to venture into these areas.”

The IMD said that the cyclone “is very likely to intensify further into a severe cyclonic storm in the next 24 hours”, but will weaken slightly before landfall. The winds will intensify to 80-90 km per hour, gusting to 100 km per hour on Monday, the IMD said. In the Bay of Bengal, a gale may blow, with winds gusting up to 110 km per hour. Heavy to very heavy rain is likely over coastal Andhra Pradesh.

The Met department on Saturday put Andhra Pradesh on high alert in anticipation of the cyclone’s landfall. As many as sixteen teams of the Andhra Pradesh Disaster Response and Fire Services are on standby at Rajamahendravaram, and another five are posted in West Godavari district, The Indian Express reported. The National Disaster Response Force and the Coast Guard have also been put on high alert.

In November, Cyclone Gaja claimed 45 lives and damaged over 1.17 lakh houses. At least 57 people died in Cyclone Titli in Odisha in October.