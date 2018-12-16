Religious preacher Sadhvi Saraswati on Saturday accused the Trinamool Congress government of West Bengal of appeasing the Muslim community and ignoring the Hindus. She was speaking at a rally organised by the Hindu Jagran Manch, an affiliate of the Vishwa Hindu Parishad, in West Bengal’s Kolkata.

“When I was coming to West Bengal, people told me that I was going to a mini-Pakistan,” The Indian Express quoted Saraswati as saying. “I assured them that after Hindu Jagran Manch has finished its work here, nobody would be able to say that about West Bengal ever again. This country and this state has witnessed katl-e-aam [rampant killing] of Hindus, Hindu shops and establishments being burnt down and the influx of illegal Muslim immigrants from Bangladesh.”

The Hindutva leader then urged the state government to “do something about the illegal immigrants”, who she said often have several Aadhaar cards. She also questioned why the government was ignoring the sentiments of Hindus. “Hindustan belongs to the Hindus but we are treated as aliens in our own land,” she said, according to PTI.

“Love jihad is spreading… Once Ram temple is built, not only will we get them [Muslims] to say Bharat Mata ki jai, we will make them say Jai Siya Ram as well,” said Saraswati, adding that the government should bring in an ordinance to construct the Ram temple in Ayodhya.

The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh and several Hindu religious leaders have asked the government to pass an ordinance for the construction of the temple. The Supreme Court on October 29 adjourned the Ayodhya land dispute case to January.