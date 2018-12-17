The Congress on Monday said the conviction of its leader Sajjan Kumar in a 1984 anti-Sikh riots case should not be politicised and that the law should take its own course, PTI reported.

The Delhi High Court on Monday held Kumar guilty of murder, promoting enmity between groups, and defiling public property and sentenced him to to life imprisonment.

Congress MP Abhishek Manu Singhvi said Kumar’s sentencing should not be linked to the “political atmosphere prevailing in the country”. “The law should take its course, there are appeals,” he said. “This should not be politicised and political benefit should not be derived from this.”

Congress leader Kapil Sibal said that Kumar did not hold any position of power in the party. “What decision has been taken by the court is a legal process,” Sibal said. “We have seen how cover up is going on in the Sohrabuddin case... and what about Justice Loya’s death?” he asked, referring to the Sohrabuddin Sheikh fake encounter case and the death of Justice BH Loya who was hearing the case.

He said the matter should not be given a “political colour” since it is a decision delivered by the court. He alleged that leaders of the Bharatiya Janata Party were named in cases related to the 2002 Gujarat riots. “Charity should begin at home,” he said.

Sibal said former Gujarat minister Maya Kodnani was convicted in the 2002 Naroda Patiya massacre case. “The people who were behind her, in Gujarat, must be punished,” Times Now quoted him as saying. “Those people were then chief minister, now prime minister. Other people who were accused in the riots were given positions in Gujarat. They were reinstated in Gujarat.”

Sibal said if Finance Minister Arun Jaitley levels baseless allegations, then the Congress will say: “Mr PM, please do justice.”

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh welcomed the court’s decision, terming it “a case of justice finally delivered to the victims of one of the worst instances of communal violence in independent India”, reported ANI.

Singh, however, said the Congress and the Gandhi family did not play a role in the riots and criticised the Badal family which leads the Shiromani Akal Dal for “continuing to drag their names into the case at the behest of their political masters – the BJP”.

Maya Kodnani was arrested and convicted. The people who were behind this, in Gujarat, must also be harshly punished: Kapil Sibal, Leader, Congress #CongNetaConvicted pic.twitter.com/e80Qy0CXnu — TIMES NOW (@TimesNow) December 17, 2018

The party’s Punjab unit chief Sunil Kumar Jakhar said the Congress has been clear that those involved in the riots should be brought to justice.

“No one is above law,” Jakhar told reporters outside the Parliament, according to ANI. “Those involved in this crime should be given strictest punishment. Law has taken its own course. It will strengthen people’s trust in law. Any person who has been convicted in such cases should quit their political life.”

The Bharatiya Janata Party has criticised the Congress for attempting to cover up its involvement in the 1984 riots. “The cover-ups are now being defeated,” Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley said. “The legacy of 1984 anti-Sikh riots hangs around the neck of Congress and Gandhi family.”