The Bharatiya Janata Party on Monday moved the Calcutta High Court challenging the West Bengal government’s decision to deny it permission to organise a statewide “rath yatra”, PTI reported.

On December 15, the Trinamool Congress-led government cited intelligence reports that purportedly warned of possible communal violence in areas where the party is planning to hold the rallies as the reason for its decision.

BJP President Amit Shah was scheduled to launch the statewide programme at a public rally in Cooch Behar district on December 7. The BJP moved the High Court after the state denied permission for the rally. The court asked the state government and the saffron party’s leadership to discuss the matter on December 12. The state government had then said it would take a decision on December 15.

The BJP’s new plea is likely to come up for hearing on Tuesday before Justice Tapabrata Chakraborty, said the party’s lawyer Saptangshu Basu.