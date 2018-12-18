The toll in a food poisoning incident at a temple in Karnataka’s Chamarajanagar rose to 14 on Monday, while forensic tests on the offering that was served at the shrine showed that it contained pesticide, The Indian Express reported. Around 150 people had been served vegetable rice as prasad or offering at the Sulavadi Kichchugutti Maramma temple in Hanur taluka on December 14, and they began to fall ill after eating it.

KV Sharat Chandra, inspector general of police (Southern Range), said the tests revealed the presence of an organophospate called monochrotophos in the offering. “The tests have not revealed the quantity of the insecticide that was present in the food,” he added. Monochrotophos has been banned around the world but is available in India.

Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara told an Assembly session in Belagavi that the police have taken seven people into custody so far, PTI reported. “Who did it and the motive behind will come out,” he said. “An investigation is on...I believe, in one or two days, the truth will come out.”

The state home minister said that one person had died on Sunday night, taking the toll to 14. Health officials identified the deceased as Malli Bai, 35.

Karnataka Bharatiya Janata Party chief BS Yeddyurappa claimed that the incident was a “planned conspiracy”. He demanded that the Congress-led government take strict action and be “merciless” against those involved.

Hanur MLA R Narendra said that two children were among the dead, and 15 children are in hospital. Health department officials said 45 of those admitted to hospitals are in intensive care units. This includes 24 people who are on ventilator support.

Unidentified police officials said that a case of culpable homicide not amounting to murder has been registered against seven persons from the temple management.