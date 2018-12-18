Indian markets declined in the morning session on Tuesday due to global selling ahead of a United States Federal Reserve meeting on Wednesday, and falling bank and information technology stocks, Mint reported. The BSE Sensex was trading 147.56 points down at 36,122.51 at 12.37 pm. The National Stock Exchange Nifty was 42.85 points down at 10,845.50.

Sun Pharmaceuticals, Mahindra & Mahindra, Larsen & Toubro, Bajaj Auto and Power Grid Corporation were the biggest gainers on the Sensex in early morning trade. On the Nifty, the stocks that rose were Mahindra & Mahindra, Sun Pharmaceuticals, Larsen & Toubro, HCL Technologies and JSW Steel.

The top losers on the Sensex were Infosys, Wipro, Adani Ports, Oil and Natural Gas Corporation and Yes Bank. The stocks of Zee Entertainment, Infosys, Wipro, UPL and Tech Mahindra declined the most on the Nifty.

All other major Asian markets also fell sharply on Tuesday. Japan’s Nikkei 225 closed over 391 points down, the Taiwan market 68 points down and the Australia ASX All Ordinaries over 71 points lower. The Hong Kong Hang Seng was trading 290 points down at 12.38 pm Indian Standard Time.

The Indian rupee was trading at 71.19 to the United States dollar at 12.38 pm.