The Bharatiya Janata Party on Tuesday criticised newly sworn-in Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath for claiming that people of other states were taking away jobs in his state.

Hours after taking oath on Monday, Nath had said only those industries that promote employment for locals will get incentives. “Our schemes of providing incentives of investment will only be imposed after 70% people from Madhya Pradesh get employment,” Nath had said, according to The Times of India. “People from states like Bihar and Uttar Pradesh come here and local people don’t get jobs. I have signed the file for this.”

Congress President Rahul Gandhi, who is a Lok Sabha MP from Uttar Pradesh, said on Tuesday he will discuss the matter with Nath.

Union minister Narendra Singh Tomar said the chief minister is not aware of existing rules that prioritise employment for the local people. “What he is talking about is already in place... by making such a claim, he is misleading people,” Tomar said, according to PTI.

BJP general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya claimed Nath himself was an “outsider” and should not make such divisive statements. “Kamal Nath was born in Kanpur. He received his education in [West] Bengal. His business is spread across the country. He is now chief minister of Madhya Pradesh,” Vijayvargiya said. “Such a statement does not behove him.”

Former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav, whose Samajwadi Party has offered support to the Congress in Madhya Pradesh, also criticised Nath for his comments. “It is wrong, often you get to hear the same from Maharashtra,” Yadav said, according to ANI. “Same from Delhi and now from Madhya Pradesh as well. What if North Indians decide who will form the government at the Centre?”

Janata Dal (United) spokesperson Neeraj Kumar said the chief minister’s statement is against the principles of federalism. “People from one state can move to another state and work there,” Kumar told The Indian Express. “Kamal Nath has hurt the people of Bihar and other states working in Madhya Pradesh. We want to know if Congress President Rahul Gandhi agrees with what Nath says.”