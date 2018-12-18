The Uttar Pradesh Police on Tuesday arrested the principal of a school in Noida, a day after the institution’s compound wall collapsed killing two children, PTI reported. The police identified the principal as Sanjeev Kumar, who is from Bihar, and arrested him from his home in Sector 107 in Noida, The Indian Express reported.

On Monday, two children, aged 10 and seven, were killed in the incident that reportedly occurred due to the impact of a heavy machine and the weight of construction materials against the wall in the adjoining plot in Salarpur village. Three students sustained injuries in the incident. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Adityanath had ordered a magisterial-level inquiry soon after the incident was reported.

Kumar was among the six accused named in the first information report against the school authorities and a heavy machinery vehicle driver. This is the first arrest made in the incident. “Working on a tip-off, [the principal] was held by the team from the gate of Arogya Dham Maharishi Ashram in Sector 107,” Station House Officer Girija Shankar Tripathi told PTI.

The New KM Public School was operating illegally, the Hindustan Times reported. “Two more first information reports are expected in the matter – from the education department and the parents of the deceased children,” Shwetabh Pandey, circle officer 3, said. “The Uttar Pradesh Pollution Control Board will also take action against one of the accused who had kept sand and construction material on the plot adjacent to the school, without covering it.”

The police will question education department authorities about how the school was functioning without the requisite clearances. “The school was closed around six months ago by the education department for want of approval,” district magistrate BN Singh told Hindustan Times. “But, it again started functioning under a different name. We have asked the education department to submit their report on the issue.”