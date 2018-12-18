The British High Commission on Tuesday announced the resumption of British Airways flight operations between the United Kingdom and Islamabad in Pakistan. Operations were suspended in 2008 after a terrorist attack on the Marriot hotel in Islamabad.

The three-per-week service will resume from June 2, 2019. Tickets for the services were put up for sale on Tuesday.

Thomas Drew, the British high commissioner to Pakistan, said the development is “a reflection of the great improvements” in security. “The links between Britain and Pakistan are already extraordinary – from culture and cricket, to people, politics and education,” Drew said. “I see this launch as a vote of confidence in the future of those links.”

Pakistan welcomed the announcement and said the airline’s decision will serve as a model for other services, Reuters reported. “Once it gets around the world that British Airways has put its stamp of approval on Pakistan, it will put us one or two notches up as a country to do business with,” said Pakistan Commerce Minister Abdul Razak Dawood. Pakistan Army’s spokesperson General Asif Ghafoor said the development was one of the dividends of the decades-long struggle of the Pakistani nation, AP reported.

Currently, only national carrier Pakistan International Airlines operates flights from Pakistan to Britain.