Kishore Tiwari, the head of a Maharashtra government organisation, has demanded that the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh replace Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Union minister Nitin Gadkari for the top post if the Bharatiya Janata Party “wishes to win the 2019 Lok Sabha elections”, reported The Indian Express on Tuesday.

Tiwari, who is a prominent farmer leader, is the chairperson of Vasantrao Naik Sheti Swavalamban Mission and is accorded ministerial status.

In a letter to RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat and General Secretary Bhaiyyaji Suresh Joshi, Tiwari said the BJP’s defeat in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh was a result of “arrogant leaders” who implemented demonetisation, Goods and Services Tax, and increased fuel prices, according to IANS.

Tiwari said considering the “dictatorial approach” of the party’s central leadership, it needs an inclusive and moderate person to usher in real development. He said Gadkari was “adequately qualified” for the top post since he has also headed the BJP as national president.

“Leaders who pursue an extremist and dictatorial attitude in the party and government are dangerous for the society and the country,” Tiwari said in the letter. “This has been witnessed before and if history is not to be repeated, hand over the reins to [Nitin] Gadkari for the 2019 polls.”

Tiwari’s letter came on a day when Modi was in Maharashtra to unveil infrastructure and housing projects worth Rs 41,000 crore. RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat refused to comment on the letter when asked about it in Pune.