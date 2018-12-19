The Enforcement Directorate on Wednesday summoned former Union minister P Chidambaram to its headquaters in New Delhi for questioning in the INX Media case, NDTV reported. Last month, the Delhi High Court extended till January 15 the interim protection from arrest granted to Chidambaram.

Delhi: P Chidambaram has reached Enforcement Directorate (ED) headquarter. He was summoned by ED in INX Media Case. pic.twitter.com/2kapHlePic — ANI (@ANI) December 19, 2018

In May 2017, the Enforcement Directorate filed a money laundering case against Karti Chidambaram, INX Media and its directors Indrani Mukerjea and Peter Mukerjea. Karti Chidambaram’s company allegedly received Rs 10 lakh from INX Media – which had got clearance from the Foreign Exchange Promotion Board for Rs 4 crore in foreign funding, when in fact it had got Rs 305 crore in 2007. P Chidambaram was the finance minister in the Congress-led United Progressive Alliance government at the time.

Investigators have toldthe court that the money was paid to Karti Chidambaram in return for ensuring that the company does not face any punitive action. Karti Chidambaram has repeatedly denied any wrongdoing.