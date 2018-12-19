The Indian Space Research Organisation on Wednesday launched the GSAT-7A, a geostationary communication satellite, from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Andhra Pradesh’s Sriharikota. The satellite was launched at 4.10 pm, carried by the Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle GSLV-F11.

The satellite will enhance the networking and communication capabilities of the Air Force, Air Chief Marshal BS Dhanoa said earlier in the day, according to PTI. “We have several platforms [aircraft] which have capabilities of communication through satellite,” Dhanoa said. “The communication to the platform [aircraft] through the satellite will be made possible with this launch.”

The satellite has a maximum life of eight years, and has been built to provide communication capability to the Indian Air Force in the Ku-band. It is the 35th communication satellite built by the organisation, The News Minute reported.