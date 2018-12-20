Indian markets recovered slightly on Thursday afternoon after falling sharply in the morning session. The indices had declined following global trends and the influence of the United States Federal Reserve’s decision to increase interest rates, Mint reported. The BSE Sensex was trading 147.07 points down at 36,337.26 at 2.06 pm. The National Stock Exchange Nifty 50 declined 45.10 points to trade at 10,922.20.

Yes Bank was the top gainer on both indices. The other major gainers on the Sensex were Mahindra & Mahindra, Asian Paints, Tata Motors and Oil and Natural Gas Corporation. On the Nifty, the top gainers were Indiabulls Housing Finance, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd, Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd and Asian Paints.

The biggest losers on the Sensex were Vedanta, Bharti Airtel, Reliance Industries, Axis Bank and Maruti Suzuki. The stocks that declined the most on the Nifty were Grasim Industries, Bharti Airtel, Hindalco, Vedanta and Axis Bank.

Other Asian markets declined sharply on Thursday. Japan’s Nikkei 225 closed over 595 points (2.84%) down, while the Hong Kong Hang Seng declined over 241 points. The Taiwan TSEC 50 Index fell over 108 points, the Australia ASX All Ordinaries 77 points, and the Shanghai SE Composite Index 13 points.

The rupee shed early losses to trade 37 paise higher at 70.02 against the United States dollar at 2.06 pm.