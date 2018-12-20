The Rajya Sabha was adjourned for the day on Thursday as the Opposition kept up its protests over the Rafale jet deal and Cauvery dam dispute between Karnataka and Tamil Nadu, PTI reported. The Lok Sabha was adjourned till noon.

“The country is agitated by the way the House is functioning,” The Quint quoted Rajya Sabha Chairperson and Vice President Venkaiah Naidu as saying before he adjourned the House. “There are issues to be discussed.”

The Congress has demanded a Joint Parliamentary Committee inquiry into the Rafale deal, while the Telugu Desam Party and the YSR Congress Party are seeking a special category status for Andhra Pradesh. The two regional parties protested in Parliament complex on Wednesday, ANI reported.