The Aam Aadmi Party on Wednesday reminded Bharatiya Janata Party Delhi chief Manoj Tiwari of his promise to donate Rs 1.11 lakh to the party if the Delhi government gave a go-ahead to Phase 4 of the Delhi metro. The Delhi Cabinet had approved the construction work for the new phase earlier in the day.

“We hope Manoj Tiwari will fulfil his promise, unlike Narendra Modi and the BJP government,” the Aam Aadmi Party wrote on Twitter. The party gave Tiwari a donation link, and said it would also make him a part of the government’s Digital India campaign.

In October, Tiwari had tweeted that he would donate Rs 1.11 lakh if Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal moved forward on the Phase 4 of the Delhi Metro, which had come to a halt due to a fund crunch, PTI reported.

“If you want donation then you pass the metro phase IV and I will give you 1,11,100 from the money I have earned from my performances,” he had reportedly tweeted.

Tiwari’s tweet, which has since been deleted, had come two days after Kejriwal had launched a nationwide monthly donation drive for his cash-starved party. The chief minister had appealed to citizens to donate so that the Delhi government could provide better schools, infrastructure, medical facilities and mohalla clinics.

Union minister Hardeep Singh Puri had also claimed that the Delhi government had failed to provide its financial approval for the new project.

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia told reporters on Wednesday that the new phase would boost public transport in the capital. He added that the government will give its share of Rs 9,707 crore towards construction, which is estimated to cost a total of Rs 45,000 crore.

Among the projects chosen under Phase 4 are Rithala-Narela (21.73 km), Janakpuri West-Ramakrishna Ashram (28.92 km), Mukundpur-Maujpur (12.54 km), Inderlok-Indraprastha (12.58 km), Tughlakabad-Aerocity (20.20 km), and Lajpat Nagar-Saket G-Block (7.96 km) sections.