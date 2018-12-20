An unidentified man allegedly raped a British woman in Goa in the wee hours of Thursday, police said. The incident took place in Canacona town near Panaji when the tourist was going towards Palolem beach in South Goa district, Inspector Rajendra Prabhudesai told PTI.

Prabhudesai said the man also robbed the 48-year-old woman of her belongings before fleeing from the spot. “The woman complained to the police that while she was walking from the Canacona railway station towards the beach, an unidentified person forcibly took her to a roadside where he raped her,” he said.

The Goa Police said they were investigating the matter and a search was on for the suspect.