The Delhi High Court on Friday dismissed former Congress leader Sajjan Kumar’s plea seeking more time to surrender, following his conviction in the 1984 anti-Sikh violence case, ANI reported. Kumar was sentenced to life imprisonment on December 17, with the court holding him guilty of murder, promoting enmity between groups, and defiling public property.

The court had ordered Kumar to surrender by December 31. On Thursday, Kumar requested the Delhi High Court for 30 days to surrender.

The Delhi High Court’s judgement had reversed a lower court’s 2013 verdict acquitting Kumar. However, the court adjourned a second case against the former Congress leader related to the violence.

A day after being sentenced to life imprisonment, Kumar resigned from the Congress. “I tender my resignation with immediate effect from the primary membership of the Indian National Congress in the wake of the judgement of the High Court of Delhi against me,” Kumar said in his resignation letter to party president Rahul Gandhi.