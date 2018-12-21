The West Bengal government on Friday moved an appeal challenging a single bench order of the Calcutta High Court that allowed the Bharatiya Janata Party to hold statewide public rallies for which the state government had earlier denied permission, PTI reported.

The state government moved the appeal before a division bench of Chief Justice Debasish Kargupta and Justice Shampa Sarkar and requested an immediate hearing. The court allowed the state to move the appeal and directed it to provide its copies to the BJP.

Justice Tapabrata Chakraborty on Thursday had allowed the BJP to go ahead with its plan to organise the programme. The rallies are expected to cover all the 42 Lok Sabha constituencies of the state. The party has reportedly proposed to hold “rath yatras” from Cooch Behar, Sagar Island and Tarapith on December 22, December 24 and December 26.

Chakraborty ordered the BJP to inform the superintendents of police of the districts where its rallies shall enter at least 12 hours in advance. He also asked the party to ensure that rallies are conducted as per the law and do not affect vehicular traffic.

BJP President Amit Shah was scheduled to launch the statewide programme at a public rally in Cooch Behar on December 7. The BJP moved the High Court after the state government did not respond to its requests for permission. The court asked the state government and the BJP leadership to discuss the matter, but the government refused permission. The BJP then moved the High Court with a fresh plea.

The Trinamool Congress-led government had on December 15 refused permission for the rallies, citing intelligence reports that purportedly warned of possible communal violence in areas where the party planned to hold the events.