Opposition parties on Friday criticised the Centre for authorising 10 central agencies to monitor, intercept, and decrypt “any information generated, transmitted, received or stored in any computer”. According to the order issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs on Thursday, the service provider, subscriber or person in charge of a computer resource will be bound to extend all technical assistance to the agencies – failing to do so will lead to imprisonment.

Congress leader and former Finance Minister P Chidambaram said that he had not studied the order, but monitoring computers amounted to creating an “Orwellian state”, ANI reported.

Rajya Sabha MP Anand Sharma claimed that the order was against the right to privacy, and accused the Centre of passing it by “stealth”, PTI reported. “This gives unlimited powers to all these agencies to monitor every information that interest them and complete surveillance which is unacceptable in democracy,” he said.

Ahmed Patel, also a Congress leader, said the order was “worrisome”. “The sweeping powers given to agencies to snoop phone calls and computers without any checks and balances is extremely worrisome,” he tweeted. “This is likely to be misused. “The government order giving a blanket approval to electronic surveillance is a direct assault on civil liberties and personal freedom of citizens.”

“Isn’t this dangerous?” Trinamool Congress leader and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee tweeted. “If it is for national security, then for that purpose, Central government already has the machinery. But why all commoners will be affected? Let us cherish the ‘idea of India’ for which our freedom fighters laid down their lives. Our people and our great institutions must strive to remain ‘independent’, in the true sense of the word.”

Samajwadi Party leader Ram Gopal Yadav alleged that the order is unconstitutional. “This government has only a few months left and it should not dig potholes for itself as a new government will be installed in the centre soon,” he said.

Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Manoj Jha said that the order should be a cause for concern not just for parliamentarians but for all Indians.

Communist Party of India (Marxist) General Secretary Sitaram Yechury questioned why every one was “being treated like a criminal”. “This order by a govt wanting to snoop on every citizen is unconstitutional and in breach of the telephone tapping guidelines, the Privacy Judgement and the Aadhaar judgement,” he tweeted.

According to the order, the agencies which can monitor computer data are the Intelligence Bureau, Narcotics Control Bureau, Enforcement Directorate, Central Board of Direct Taxes, Directorate of Revenue Intelligence, Central Bureau of Investigation, National Investigation Agency, Cabinet Secretariat (RAW), Directorate of Signal Intelligence (for service areas of Jammu and Kashmir, North East and Assam) and Commissioner of Police, Delhi.