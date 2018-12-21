The Delhi High Court on Friday ordered the National Herald newspaper to vacate the Herald House building in New Delhi, Bar and Bench reported. The High Court granted the Associated Journals, the publisher of the Congress-linked National Herald newspaper, two weeks’ time to vacate the building.

The Associated Journals had challenged the government’s order asking it to vacate the Herald House building.

The order of the Land and Development Office, issued on October 30, had claimed that Associated Journals violated the land deed by using the building for commercial purposes as no press has been functioning there for the last 10 years. Associated Journals has denied the allegation, saying that printing work has been continuing over the last several decades.

The High Court said if the newspaper failed to follow its order, action under Public Premises (Eviction of Unauthorised Occupants) Act, 1958, could be initiated.

The court had earlier asked the Centre to maintain status quo till November 22 and not take over the firm’s possession. On November 22, the court reserved the order in the case.

The Land and Development Office under the Ministry of Urban Development had asked the Associated Journals to vacate the building at the Press Enclave in ITO by November 15. The Land and Development Office had ended the 56-year-old lease and asked the company to hand over possession by November 15. If the company failed to do so, the government would initiate proceedings under the Public Premises Act, said the order.