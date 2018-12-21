External affairs minister Sushma Swaraj holds talks with Chinese counterpart in Delhi
The talks were held under a new framework agreed upon by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping during a meeting in April.
Union Minister of External Affairs Sushma Swaraj on Friday held talks with her Chinese counterpart Wang Yi, who is on a four-day visit to New Delhi, PTI reported. The two leaders are meeting under a new framework which was agreed upon by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping during an informal summit in Wuhan in April.
“The High Level Mechanism on Cultural and People-to-People Exchanges” is expected to deepen cultural exchanges and engagement between people of the two countries. “Age old links have been reinforced with increased contacts and exchanges between our peoples in contemporary times,” Modi said in a message.
Wang said people to people exchanges must increase between Beijing and Delhi. “We agreed to leverage strengths in respective fields,” Wang said at a press conference. “People to people exchanges should be of the people and for the people. It is a major initiative in the history of India and China relations.”
Swaraj said she was satisfied with the quality of discussion that took place on Friday. “Ten priorities we discussed included enhancing cooperation in films, education, art, tourism, yoga, sports, academic, media, culture and youth exchanges,” she said.
The meeting between Modi and Xi in April came seven months after the Doklam standoff in 2017. The Doklam plateau, near the India-Bhutan-China tri-junction, was the site of a 74-day-long standoff between Indian and Chinese troops from June to August 2017. Since the standoff ended, both countries have maintained that talks are on to improve troubled ties.