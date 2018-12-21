The Centre on Friday told the Lok Sabha that the National Capital Region experienced “poor”, “very poor” or “severe” category air quality levels on 191 days in 2018, eight days fewer than 2017, PTI reported. Minister of State for Environment Mahesh Sharma submitted the data in a written reply to the House.

Sharma said the number of days when pollution levels were in the “good”, “satisfactory” or “moderate” categories until December 16 was 159, an improvement from the 151 days in 2017.

An Air Quality Index between 0 and 50 is considered “good”, 51 and 100 “satisfactory”, 101 and 200 “moderate”, 201 and 300 “poor”, 301 and 400 “very poor”, and 401 and 500 “severe”.

The statement said the government’s current measures to keep air pollution in check include notification of the Graded Response Action Plan for different levels of air pollution in Delhi and NCR, notification of National Ambient Air Quality Standards, setting up of monitoring network for assessment of ambient air quality and introduction of cleaner and alternate fuels like gaseous – Compressed Natural Gas, Liquefied Natural Gas.