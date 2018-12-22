Jammu and Kashmir: Six militants killed in encounter in Awantipora, say police
Their identities have not been ascertained yet.
The Jammu and Kashmir Police on Saturday said that six militants were killed in Awantipora town of Pulwama district. Though reports have claimed the militants were part of a group led by Zakir Musa, Ansar Gazwat ul Hind, the police have said their identities are still being ascertained.
The police said that a search operation was launched in in Arampora area of Awantipora early on Saturday, and that there was a gunfight with the militants in which they were killed. Police seized ammunition from the site and have registered a case.
More details are awaited.