The Jammu and Kashmir Police on Saturday said that six militants were killed in Awantipora town of Pulwama district. Though reports have claimed the militants were part of a group led by Zakir Musa, Ansar Gazwat ul Hind, the police have said their identities are still being ascertained.

The police said that a search operation was launched in in Arampora area of Awantipora early on Saturday, and that there was a gunfight with the militants in which they were killed. Police seized ammunition from the site and have registered a case.

More details are awaited.