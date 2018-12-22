Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani on Friday said the Congress party was over-enthusiastic about its recent wins in the Assembly elections in three states, comparing it to the birth of a male child in a family after years.

“In the past 10 years, the Congress kept losing elections,” Rupani said while addressing the national convention of the BJP Mahila Morcha in Gujarat’s Adalaj on Friday. “In Madhya Pradesh Assembly elections recently, Congress won by five seats. Despite this, the Congress party is over-enthusiastic and it is like the enthusiasm of a family which got a male child after years.”

The Congress emerged the single largest party in Madhya Pradesh with 114 seats and formed the government with outside support.

The women’s wing of the Congress party criticised Rupani for his remark. “Still all that’s joy is related to a son being born,” All India Mahila Congress tweeted on Friday. “Patriarchy thy name is BJP. Rest in peace Beti Bachao Beti Padhao.”

At the event, Rupani also praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership in Gujarat during his term as chief minister of Gujarat. “The upcoming elections are going to be historic,” he said, according to The Times of India. “It is important to stop the anti-national elements, in the interest of the future generations of the country.” He criticised the mahagatbandhan or Congress-led Grand Alliance, saying parties that could not stand each other till now have come together to defeat Modi.