Former Congress leader Sajjan Kumar moved the Supreme Court on Saturday against the Delhi High Court’s conviction of him in a case related to the anti-Sikh violence that followed the assassination of then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi in 1984, ANI reported.

1984 anti-Sikh riots case: Sajjan Kumar has moved Supreme Court today and filed an appeal against his conviction in recent judgement of Delhi High Court. pic.twitter.com/Vu1GOEw9zb — ANI (@ANI) December 22, 2018

Kumar was sentenced to life imprisonment on December 17, with the Delhi High Court holding him guilty of murder, promoting enmity between groups, and defiling public property. The court had ordered Kumar to surrender by December 31. On Thursday, Kumar requested the Delhi High Court for 30 days to surrender, which was declined.

The Delhi High Court’s judgement had reversed a lower court’s 2013 verdict acquitting Kumar. However, the court adjourned a second case against the former Congress leader related to the violence.

A day after being sentenced to life imprisonment, Kumar resigned from the Congress.