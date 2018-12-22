Government think tank Niti Aayog has ranked Himachal Pradesh, Kerala and Tamil Nadu as the states that are most likely to achieve sustainable development goals set by the United Nations by 2030. These include the eradication of poverty and inequality.

The think tank released its SDG India Index, compiled with the Global Green Growth Institute and United Nations in India, on Friday to rate the social, economic and environmental status of the country and its states and Union Territories.

Assam, Bihar and Uttar Pradesh were among the laggards on the index. “The difference between the states with the lowest and the highest per capita net state domestic product is 10 times,” the report said. “A child born in Kerala can expect to live 11 years more than a child born in Uttar Pradesh.”

Niti Aayog said its SDG Index was designed to provide an aggregate assessment of the states and Union Territories. The goals are commitments set by UN members in a bid to focus on the economic, environmental and social aspects of the well being of societies.

The index documents 13 of the 17 sustainable development goals, including healthcare, gender equality, clean energy, infrastructure, education, peace and building strong, accountable institutions. NITI Aayog vice chairman Rajiv Kumar asked the 15th finance commission member Ramesh Chand, who was present at the release of the index, to base its recommendations for the Centre’s tax revenue with states on the findings, Mint reported.

Niti Aayog Chief Executive Officer Amitabh Kant said the data will be updated in real-time.

The report said it would help local administrations identify their strengths and weaknesses as well as the steps needed to be take to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals by 2030.