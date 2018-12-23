Counting of votes for bye-elections in Jasdan Assembly seat in Gujarat and Kolebira in Jharkhand began on Sunday morning, PTI reported. The elections were held on December 20.

While 19 candidates are in the fray for the Jasdan seat in Rajkot district, the contest is likely to be between Bharatiya Janata Party’s Kunvarji Bavaliya and Congress candidate Avsar Nakiya. Bavalia, whose exit from the Congress in July necessitated the bye-election, is currently leading by a margin of 11,600 votes, ANI reported.

Bavaliya, a popular Koli leader, is banking on support from his community that has a large presence in the constituency. The bye-election came days after the BJP lost Assembly elections in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh.

Gujarat Chief Electoral Officer S Murali Krishna said that a voter turnout of 71.27% was recorded in Jasdan, which has 2.32 lakh registered voters.

Meanwhile, the Congress was leading in the first round of counting of votes in Kolebira, ANI reported. The seat was vacated after Jharkhand Party MLA Enos Ekka lost his membership upon his conviction in a murder case in July. His wife Menan Ekka is contesting the election on a Jharkhand Party ticket. Other candidates include the BJP’s Basant Soreng and Congress’s Bixel Kongadi.