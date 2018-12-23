11 am: “We will go back if the police officially inform us that they cannot provide security for us to offer prayers at Sabarimala,” Manithi leader Selvi tells Asianet News television channel. “Then we will challenge it in court.”

10.50 am: Police officials ask protestors to disperse from the entry point to the temple as prohibitory orders are in place.

9.15 am: Hindu Aikya Vedi President KP Sasikala has warned that the right-wing group will stop the women from proceeding once they reach Kottayam, The News Minute reports.

“Wherever these ladies land, they will be surrounded by devotees,” said Hindu Aikya Vedi General Secretary Biju ES. “It will be just like how Trupti Desai was stranded at airport.”

9 am: Kerala Police officials are holding discussions with representatives of the outfit.

8.50 am: The women, who were blocked by protestors, have started a sit-in demonstration at the entry point to the temple. Manithi leader Selvi says they will not go back without offering prayers.

8.45 am: The women reached the Pamba base camp early on Sunday to start their trek to Sabarimala. “Please give us way, we will visit the temple and return back soon,” ANI quotes them as saying.