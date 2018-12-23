Sabarimala row: Devotees protest at base camp as group of women approaches shrine to offer prayers
Kerala Police officials are in discussions with representatives of the ‘Manithi’ outfit, who have started a sit-in near the shrine.
A group of 11 women below the age of 50 years tried to trek to the Sabarimala shrine in Kerala as protestors gathered to stop them at the base camp in Pamba on Sunday morning. The women, members of a Chennai-based group called “Manithi”, were unable to proceed as devotees started chanting Ayyappa hymns in order to force them to stop 5 km away from the shrine. They then started a sit-in at the entry point to the temple, and said they would not go back without offering prayers.
Live updates
11 am: “We will go back if the police officially inform us that they cannot provide security for us to offer prayers at Sabarimala,” Manithi leader Selvi tells Asianet News television channel. “Then we will challenge it in court.”
10.50 am: Police officials ask protestors to disperse from the entry point to the temple as prohibitory orders are in place.
9.15 am: Hindu Aikya Vedi President KP Sasikala has warned that the right-wing group will stop the women from proceeding once they reach Kottayam, The News Minute reports.
“Wherever these ladies land, they will be surrounded by devotees,” said Hindu Aikya Vedi General Secretary Biju ES. “It will be just like how Trupti Desai was stranded at airport.”
9 am: Kerala Police officials are holding discussions with representatives of the outfit.
8.50 am: The women, who were blocked by protestors, have started a sit-in demonstration at the entry point to the temple. Manithi leader Selvi says they will not go back without offering prayers.
8.45 am: The women reached the Pamba base camp early on Sunday to start their trek to Sabarimala. “Please give us way, we will visit the temple and return back soon,” ANI quotes them as saying.