India on Sunday successfully test-fired its nuclear-capable Agni-IV ballistic missile from the Abdul Kalam Island in Odisha, PTI reported quoting unidentified officials. The missile, with a range of 4,000 km, was fired from a mobile launcher at 8.30 am.

Scientists from the Defence Research and Development Organisation as well as officials from the Ministry of Defence were present at the launch. This was the seventh trial of the Agni-IV missile. The Strategic Forces Command of the Indian Army had carried out the previous trial from the same base on January 2.

The agency quoted unidentified defence ministry officials as saying that the launch was a “complete success” and that all mission objectives were accomplished.

“The state-of-the-art missile is equipped with modern and compact avionics to provide high level of reliability and precision,” unidentified DRDO officials told PTI. It also has a fifth generation computer on board, and its re-entry heat shield can withstand temperatures up to 4,000 degrees Celsius.