The Central Board of Secondary Education on Sunday announced the timetable for the Class 10 and Class 12 board exams. The Class 10 examinations will begin on February 21 and end on March 29. The Class 12 tests will start on February 15 and finish on April 3.

The practical exams for Class 12 for regular candidates have to be completed by February 15, the CBSE added. Private candidates should contact the principal of the school at which they take their theory examination for the dates and timings of their practical tests, the board said. These tests will have to be completed by April 10.

The CBSE offers 15 vocational subjects in Class 10 and 40 in Class 12. The tests for the vocational subjects will be conducted in February, and those for the other subjects in March.

CBSE Controller of Examinations Sanyam Bhardwaj said that the admission schedule of Delhi University has been considered while preparing the date sheet for the exams, NDTV reported.

The examinations will begin at 10.30 am each day, the CBSE said. However, answer books will be distributed to the candidates at 10 am, and the question paper at 10.15 am. Candidates will have 15 minutes to read the question paper, following which the exams will begin.

The results for the both Class 10 and Class 12 exams will be declared by the first week of June 2019, the board said. However, it added: “No inquiries about actual date of declaration of result shall be attended to.”