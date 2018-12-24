A 60-year-old man accused in a case related to the Muzaffarnagar riots of 2013 was found dead on Sunday, PTI reported. Police have filed a case against four persons after Sodan Singh’s son claimed he was murdered.

Singh’s body was found hanging from the ceiling of a room that housed a tubewell in Sikheda village of the Muzaffarnagar district in Uttar Pradesh, police said. His body was sent for an autopsy. The case was filed against Anup, Rajesh, Sunil Kumar and Ramgopal.

Singh was also an accused in a sexual harassment case.

Sixty people had been killed and thousands were displaced in communal riots in Muzaffarnagar and Shamli districts of Uttar Pradesh in August and September 2013. Sodan Singh was named in a case filed by police after an attack on a family in a car during a public meeting, reported Amar Ujala.