Eight people were killed and 10 injured in collisions involving multiple vehicles in Haryana’s Jhajjar early on Monday because of dense fog, reports said. Around 50 vehicles reportedly piled up as they rammed into a pair of vehicles that had collided, reported the Hindustan Times.

The deceased are reportedly from the same family in Jhajjar’s Kidrot village and were travelling in a jeep to visit the family of a relative who had died in Delhi, according to IANS. The accident took place on the National Highway 71. The injured are being treated at a local hospital.

The government announced compensation of Rs 2 lakh to the kin of those who died, and Rs 1 lakh to those severely injured. Those with minor injuries will get Rs 50,000, minister OP Dhankar told ANI.

Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department said a fog enveloped parts of Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi and western Uttar Pradesh on Monday morning, India Today reported. Visibility in Patiala, Ambala, Hissar, Bikaner and Bareilly was as low as 500 metres.

