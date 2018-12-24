Srinagar recorded its coldest night in 11 years on Sunday, with temperatures dropping to a minimum of minus 6.8 degree Celsius, PTI reported.

Water bodies such as the Dal Lake in Srinagar and water supply lines to residential areas in the city have partially frozen. An unidentified IMD official said Srinagar had registered minus 7.2 degrees Celsius on December 31, 2007. The city recorded an all-time low of minus 12.8 degrees Celsius on December 13, 1934.

Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department on Monday forecast that severe cold wave conditions will continue in Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan and other parts of North West India for the next three days.

Temperatures have fallen to below 2 degrees Celsius at some places in northern Rajasthan and Punjab, with Sikar in Rajasthan recording 0.5 degrees Celsius, the lowest minimum temperature in the plains, the weather department said. The severe cold wave conditions are likely to continue over the next five days, with minimum temperatures expected to drop below 2 degrees Celsius in a few places. Isolated cold wave conditions may also develop over western Uttar Pradesh.

A fog enveloped several parts of Punjab and Haryana, including Ludhiana, Patiala, Adampur, Amritsar, Halwara, Sirsa, Bhiwani, Rohtak, Jhajjar and Ambala, PTI reported.

The weather department predicted isolated cold wave conditions over Uttar Pradesh. “Minimum temperatures are likely to remain below 4 Celsius at many places and even below 2 Celsius at a few places in Punjab, Haryana and north Rajasthan.

On December 23, Delhi had recorded a temperature of 3.7 degrees Celsius, its lowest in December in 12 years. Adampur in Punjab was the coldest place in the state, recording a minimum temperature of 1.5 degrees Celsius on December 23. Bathinda recorded a minimum temperature of 2 degrees Celsius, while Ludhiana’s dipped to 3.7 degrees Celsius. In Haryana, Narnaul was the coldest place at 2.5 degrees Celsius.