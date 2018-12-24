Former Union minister and Janata Dal (United) leader Jai Narain Prasad Nishad died at a hospital in New Delhi on Monday after a long illness, PTI reported. He was 88.

Nishad had been undergoing medical treatment at the Max Hospital in Saket. “The former minister died today and the body was handed over to the family around 1 pm,” said an unidentified hospital official.

Nishad was a former MP from Bihar’s Muzaffarpur constituency and his son, Ajay Nishad, is currently a lawmaker.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi condoled his demise. “Saddened by the demise of Captain Jai Narain Prasad Nishad Ji. He served our nation with great diligence,” Modi said. “Captain Nishad’s efforts for the progress of Bihar were noteworthy. His work towards empowering the poor will always be remembered.”