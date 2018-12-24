The All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam on Monday revoked the expulsion of O Raja, the brother of deputy Tamil Nadu Chief Minister O Panneerselvam, less than a week after having withdrawn his membership, PTI reported. The party took him back after Raja expressed regret for his alleged “anti-party activities”.

The All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam had accused Raja of acting “against its principles and ideologies” and bringing “disrepute to the party”. Raja belonged to the party’s Theni district cadre and was expelled soon after being elected as chairperson of the Aavin Madurai District Co-operative Milk Producers’ Union.

Panneerselvam and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edapaddi K Palaniswami, who is also the party’s joint coordinator, announced the re-induction. “O Raja, who was removed from the party, is being allowed to function as member from today onwards after he expressed regret for his action in person and through letter, and requested that he be inducted in the party,” the leaders said in a statement.

The party leadership would not tolerate any indiscipline, irrespective of the person’s status, it had earlier declared.