The Supreme Court will take up a batch of petitions related to the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid land dispute case on January 4, PTI reported on Monday. The matter is listed before a bench comprising Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi and Justice SK Kaul.

The top court in October had ordered that the matter be listed for January.

The Supreme Court will also hear a Public Interest Litigation questioning the delay in adjudicating the case, ANI reported. The plea requests the court to hear the case on an urgent basis and in a time-bound manner.

The court is likely to constitute a three-judge bench for hearing 14 separate petitions filed against the 2010 Allahabad High Court verdict that ordered a three-way division of the land on which the Babri Masjid stood before Hindutva activists demolished it on December 6, 1992. The land was divided equally between the Nirmohi Akhara, the Sunni Wakf Board and the representative for the deity, Ram Lalla.