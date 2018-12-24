At least two people were wounded after a suicide bomber blew up a car packed with explosives outside Afghanistan’s Ministry of Public Works in Kabul on Monday, Reuters reported.

Interior Ministry deputy spokesperson Nusrat Rahimi said that government forces killed two militants, who had entered the building of the National Authority for People with Disabilities and Martyrs’ Families following the blast, Tolo News reported. As many as 200 employees working at the office were evacuated, he said. However, a large number of employees remain inside the building.

“We were selling lemons there,” Zekrullah, a Kabul resident who was wounded, told Tolo News. “The car was burning and we were hurt by the explosion.”

The number of civilians killed in the attack is yet unknown, but Awal Khan Amiri, an eyewitness, said the gunmen opened fire and murdered people before attempting to enter the Ministry of Public Works office. No group has yet claimed responsibility for the incident.