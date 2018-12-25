The Delhi government on Monday ordered the “immediate withdrawal” of an order passed last week which increased the mandatory one-time parking fee across parts of the national Capital nearly 18 times from January 1, the Hindustan Times reported.

Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot said the transport department has been directed to withdraw the order dated December 21 to increase parking charges in the South, East and North Delhi municipal corporations. “Owners of commercial/non-commercial vehicles need not deposit the enhanced parking fee till the matter has been examined afresh,” ANI quoted Gahlot as saying. Last week’s order was issued by outgoing Transport Commissioner Varsha Joshi.

According to the order, the one-time parking fee for four wheelers ranged between Rs 6,000 and Rs 75,000 based on the cost of the vehicle. At present, the parking fee is either Rs 2,000 or Rs 4,000 depending on the vehicle’s cost.

Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot: Transport dept has been directed to withdraw the order dt 21.12.2018 reg increase in parking charges in South/East/North Delhi Municipal Corporations. Vehicle owners need not deposit enhanced parking fee till matter is examined afresh. pic.twitter.com/xAVGiupQeG — ANI (@ANI) December 24, 2018

Gahlot said the revision in parking fees should have been notified by the Urban Development Department and not by the Transport Department. Parking lots under the New Delhi Municipal Council and the Delhi Cantonment Board were not included and the Law Department was not consulted, Gahlot told Hindustan Times. Gahlot said the order was issued without placing the file before him.

Bus and taxi operators had threatened to protest if the fees were not rolled back.