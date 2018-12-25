Janata Dal (Secular) leader Honnalagere Prakash was hacked to death in Mandya district of Karnataka on Monday. Soon after, Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy, who visited the crime scene, was heard on camera telling someone that there would be no problem if the murderers are “killed mercilessly”.

Kumaraswamy later said that he had made the remarks in a fit of anger, News18 reported. “It was a natural human reaction… it was not my order as a CM... it was in the fit of rage in that situation because those people (alleged killers) are those who killed two others earlier.. were in jail, came out on bail.. within two days killed him.”

Honnalagere Prakash was stopped on the highway in Maddur and hacked by men with machetes, The News Minute reported. He died of his injuries after being taken to a hospital. His followers and residents of the area blocked roads soon after, causing traffic jams.

According to the report, police suspect the murder was a revenge attack, after Prakash was suspected to be involved in another local Janata Dal (Secular) leader’s killing. A case was filed at Maddur police station.