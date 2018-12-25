Flight operations at Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport were disrupted after departures were halted for two hours because of low visibility, PTI reported. Departures were stopped around 7.15 am and resumed at 9.16 am, NDTV reported. The minimum visibility required for take off is 125 metres.

According to an unidentified official, three international flights and a domestic flight were diverted. Arrivals, however, were not affected.

Weather service Skymet forecast a foggy morning in the national Capital on Tuesday. “While the day will remain sunny, haziness will prevail in the sky,” the agency said. “Minimum temperature may see a slight increase but will continue to be below normal levels.”

On Sunday, Delhi recorded a temperature of 3.7 degrees Celsius, its lowest in December in 12 years.

All departures at Delhi airport are on hold since one hour due to fog conditions and congestion; More details awaited pic.twitter.com/E79Pl0swI9 — ANI (@ANI) December 25, 2018