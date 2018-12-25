At least five people were killed and more than 20 were injured when a bus crashed into pedestrians after a man hijacked it in East China’s Fujian province on Tuesday afternoon. The incident occurred at 3.20 pm (12.50 pm Indian time) in Longyan city, the South China Morning Post reported.

The police have arrested the attacker, who reportedly threatened and attacked the bus driver with a knife. The motive for the attack is not yet clear.

More details are awaited.