Yoga guru Ramdev on Tuesday said that the political situation in the country is very difficult and it cannot be said who will be the next prime minister.

“The political situation is very difficult,” Ramdev told reporters in Madurai. “We cannot say who will become the next prime minister or who will lead the country. But the situation is very interesting.”

The yoga guru added that he is not focusing on politics at the moment. “My position in politics is that I am not supporting any person, neither am I opposing anyone,” he said.

Ramdev said he does not aim to make a communal or Hindu India. “But our aim is to make a spiritual country and a spiritual world. Through yoga and Vedic practices, we are making a divine, prosperous, spiritual India...This is our goal,” he said.

Play

Earlier this month, Ramdev had said that no one can raise doubts about Narendra Modi’s leadership and his policies. “Modi has never indulged in vote-bank politics,” Ramdev had said, a day after the Bharatiya Janata Party suffered huge defeat in the Assembly elections in five states.

When he was asked whether Modi had fulfilled his promises, Ramdev had said: “I don’t want to invite trouble by replying to such political questions, because you have to pay a price for it. Still, I would say no one can raise doubts over Modi’s leadership, intentions and his policies. He has launched more than 100 huge nation-building projects and he has never engaged in vote-bank politics.”