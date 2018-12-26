A 23-year-old woman in Virudhunagar district of Tamil Nadu has tested positive for the human immunodeficiency virus or HIV after having a blood transfusion at Sattur government hospital early in December. The woman, who is eight months pregnant, had been told she needed a transfusion because she was anaemic, The Hindu reported.

The donor was unaware he was HIV-positive. He had donated the blood on November 30, and it was transfused on December 3. According to the report, he had donated blood at a blood camp in 2016 as well, but was not informed he was HIV-positive. “It was the duty of the counsellor at the ICTC [Integrated Counselling and Testing Centre] to trace the man and inform him,” said Joint Director of Health Services (Virudhunagar) R Manoharan.

The blood donor had given blood to replace some that had been used to treat a family member, The New Indian Express reported. He later tested positive for HIV while undergoing a medical check-up before he went abroad for work. When he informed the Sivakasi general hospital blood bank, they tested his blood, which showed he was HIV-positive. His blood had already been transfused to the 23-year-old woman by then.

The woman became unwell about a week after her transfusion, Dr K Senthil Raj, project director, State AIDS Control Society, told The New Indian Express. Her symptoms included chills, fever and diarrhoea. Raj said that the fault was probably with the lab technician who mislabelled the donor’s blood. “The technician claims it was negative when tested,” he said. We have terminated the services of the lab technician, who gave the daily report, the counsellor who did not identify that the donor was in the high-risk category, and the blood bank’s medical officer.”

State Health Secretary J Radhakrishnan said that an inquiry will be held to identify “all loose ends”.

Manoharan said that the health secretary has promised to take up the matter of compensation with the government. “Meanwhile, we have offered the job of a driver at Government hospital to the woman’s husband.”