The Indian benchmark indices declined for a fourth straight day on Wednesday as stock markets across the world remained under selling pressure due to worries of a global economic slowdown and political uncertainty in the United States.

The BSE Sensex was trading at 35,028.09 points, down by 442.06, at 10.24 am while the broader NSE Nifty 50 was down 123.95 points at 10,539.55. The shares of Adani Ports gained the most on the two indices while the shares of Yes Bank, Sun Pharma and Tata Consultancy Services declined the most. The shares of Hindustan Unilever Limited fell as much as 2.32% to Rs 1,742 per share in early trade after the National Anti-profiteering Authority on Monday said the company had earned Rs 383 crore in profits after a large-scale Goods and Services Tax rate cut in November 2017.

The Asian markets were tense following a plunge in US markets on Christmas eve. Japanese stocks pared early gains while Korean shares fell. The markets remained closed in Australia and Hong Kong.

The rupee was trading at 69.96 against the dollar at 10.21 am, buoyed by the drop in Brent crude oil below $50 a barrel. The rupee had closed at 70.13 on Monday.