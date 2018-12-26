The National Investigation Agency on Wednesday conducted raids at 16 locations in New Delhi and Uttar Pradesh, ANI reported. The searches were in connection with an ongoing investigation into a new module of the Islamic State jihadist group, called the Harkat ul Harb-e-Islam.

According to unidentified agency officials, the searches that started on Wednesday morning are underway, PTI reported. Visuals from one of the raid sites showed officials on the streets of Amroha in Uttar Pradesh.

More details are awaited.

The agency in August had arrested two men in Hyderabad for their alleged connections with the jihadist group.

The Ministry of Home Affairs last year said that the agency had arrested 103 individuals in connection with cases against Islamic State cadre. The highest number of those arrested were from Uttar Pradesh, the Hindustan Times reported.