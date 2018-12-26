The Uttar Pradesh Forest Department on Wednesday arrested golfer Jyoti Randhawa on charges of alleged poaching at the Dudhwa Tiger Reserve in Bahraich district, ANI reported. Several weapons were also recovered from his possession.

National level shooter Mahesh Virajdar was also arrested for alleged poaching, the Hindustan Times reported. Dudhwa Tiger Reserve Field Director Ramesh Kumar Pandey said they were arrested in Motipur Range of Katerniaghat, adding that a vehicle, weapons, other equipment and wildlife articles were seized from the men.

The forest officials also seized the skin of a wild boar, range finders, binoculars and a gun registered in Randhawa’s name from his vehicle, The Times Of India reported.

The divisional forest officer of Katerniaghat is investigating the case.

Pandey said that forest officials had been suspicious of Randhawa’s activities after he was found roaming in the area over the last three days. The golfer owns a farm in Motipur town. He was intercepted inside the forest on Tuesday morning, Pandey added.

Between 2004 and 2009, Randhawa was ranked among the top 100 golfers in the world.

Golfer Jyoti Randhawa arrested on poaching charges in Uttar Pradesh's Bahraich. A .22 rifle recovered. More details awaited pic.twitter.com/tLaB0oOlf5 — ANI (@ANI) December 26, 2018