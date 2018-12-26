A sessions court judge in Maharashtra’s Nagpur alleged on Wednesday that an assistant prosecutor assaulted him inside the court premises, PTI reported. Senior civil judge KR Deshpande claimed that assistant public prosecutor DM Parate slapped him outside a lift around noon, Sadar Police Station officer Sunil Bonde said.

The accused was apparently upset over a decision taken by the judge in a case. The police said an investigation is under way in the case, but no arrests have been made so far.

Government pleader Nitin Telgote condemned the incident. “He [Parate] should not have done this,” Telgote told PTI. “If he had any grievances, he should have taken it up in a proper manner...society does not expect this from lawyers.”