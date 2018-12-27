The Maharashtra Police on Tuesday arrested a woman who allegedly chopped off the genitals of a man who she said had harassed her, The Times of India reported. The incident took place in Thane’s Nandivali. Police also arrested two associates who allegedly helped the woman.

An unidentified police official said that the woman and Tushar Pujare, who works with the loan department of a bank, were neighbours. In her police statement, the woman said Pujare allegedly told her husband that he wanted to marry her, which led to a fight between the couple. “She had clearly told him [Pujare] several times that she was not interested in him,” an unidentified police officer of Manpada police station told Mumbai Mirror.

The woman then sought the help of Tejas Mahatre and Pravin Kenia, who called Pujare under the pretext of inquiring about a loan and arranged for a meeting in an isolated area in Nandivali on Tuesday night. Mahatre and Kenia allegedly beat up Pujare and the woman cut off the man’s genitals.

The woman and her associates later took Pujare to a nearby hospital. Doctors shifted Pujare to AIMS Hospital in Dombivli East. Milind Shirodkar, director of AIMS hospital, said Pujare’s condition was critical.

Senior Inspector of Manpada station Gajanan Kabdule said Mahatre and Kenia were arrested based on the woman’s confession.