Three MPs who were elected on the Bharatiya Janata Party’s ticket and two from the Congress have resigned from the Lok Sabha after being elected legislators in their state Assemblies, PTI reported. Speaker Sumitra Mahajan has accepted the resignation of the five parliamentarians.

Tamradhwaj Sahu and Raghu Sharma from the Congress were elected MLAs in the Assembly polls held in Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan recently.

Harish Chandra Meena, who was elected to the Lok Sabha from Dausa constituency in Rajasthan as BJP’s candidate, joined the Congress in November and was elected as MLA in the state Assembly elections.

BJP MPs Manohar Untwal and Nagendra Singh from Madhya Pradesh resigned after being elected MLAs in state elections.

Meanwhile, Kamal Nath, who is a Lok Sabha MP, has yet to resign after being chosen chief minister of Madhya Pradesh. He must to be elected to the state legislature within six months from the date he was sworn in.