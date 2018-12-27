The Indian benchmark indices surged on Thursday with BSE Sensex rising more than 390 points and the NSE Nifty 50 reclaiming the 10,800 level. The Sensex opened at 36,002.11 and rose 391.3 points to 36,041.24 in early trade, Mint reported. The Nifty 50 opened at 10,817.90 and surged 95 points to 10,824.80.

At 11.55 am, Sensex was trading at 35,896.79 points while the Nifty 50 was at 10,799 points. Shares of banking, metal and information technology companies made heavy gains while power stocks were under pressure.

The top gainers on the Sensex were Infosys, Tata Consultancy Services, Reliance, HCL Technologies and IndusInd Bank, while the stocks of Bharti Airtel, Coal India, Power Grid Corporation of India, Bajaj Auto and NTPC performed poorly.

Infosys, Tata Consultancy Services, Tech Mahindra, Reliance and GAIL were the top gainers on the Nifty while Bharat Petroleum, Hindustan Petroleum, Coal India, Indian Oil Corporation, and Dr Reddy’s Laboratories were the top losers on Nifty 50.

The rupee was trading at 69.99 at 11.50 am against the dollar. The Indian currency had closed at 70.06 on Wednesday.